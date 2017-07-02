Transcript for Vizio Accused of Collecting Data on Customers

In today's tech bytes of popular television maker now accused of spying on its. Customers regulators say Vizio collected data through Smart TVs without consent. TV maker is now paying 2.2 million dollars to settle the charges a company also agreed to delete all information collected on customers. And a worsening closer to flying the friendly skies get it right ailing companies taking the next step in developing a flying car. Hoover has hired to NASA aircraft engineer who publish a proposal. On electric aircraft. And people can't get enough of Lady Gaga music after that explosive halftime show. Her digital record sales have now surged 1000%. Since the Super Bowl one of her biggest sellers is million reasons which she performed with. 45000 downloads but her older hits also saw a spike in sales as while. Man I sold it ear worm I already had him all singing it does your tech might have a good day.

