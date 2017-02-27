Transcript for Wendy's adding self-order kiosks

We all got to protect but an Oscar Monday yet might be over dress for Wendy's you by the way which is going. To beef up self ordering kiosk of the burger chain plans to act kiosks in one. Thousand of its locations by the end of the year younger customers prefer the kiosk and they cut labor costs. We now know when Samsung's new SA phone will debut on March when he night. Samsung will take the next few weeks to make sure there isn't it repeat of the problems with the galaxy note seven. All of those funds had to be your call because of batteries exploding in catching fire its Nokia has reintroduced a cellphone that was a big hit back in the year 2000 the revamped Nokia. 3310. Has 22 hours of talk time and even comes with the popular snake game the company says customers have been requesting the phone so they decided to have some fun with it. The price tag about fifty bucks but didn't have the ring don't. Dude. Edited. This is due back does your tech Rick.

