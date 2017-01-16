Transcript for Wireless Carriers Boost Network Capacity in Washington, DC for Trump Inauguration

It's a basic rights new details and one of the biggest failures in tech history we learned overnight that Samsung blames faulty batteries for buyers and some of its galaxy notes haven't found the recall of those phones call Samsung. Nineteen billion dollars now Samsung's next phone the galaxy S eight will launch this year. The wireless carriers expect a flood of Smart when activity in Washington during the inauguration and are bringing in their best advanced mobile cellular antenna so they're known as Cal's cells on wheels don't help boost the data capacity in the Washington DC area by 400% or more. A big change for PBS starting today launching a 24/7 kids network parent. Like myself thanking you for this PBS as old favorites like Sesame Street in addition to new shows and movies dedicated to children and a channel also live stream online lot to Curious George for the kids. The S and that's not. That's a TV user netted their heads has your tech went.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.