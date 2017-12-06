Transcript for Xbox One X to drop in November

It's a basic rights Microsoft's new game console check out the Xbox one acts Microsoft although the most powerful gaming console ever. All that power will cost you about 500 bucks and we'll hit shelves in early November just in time for the holiday some people excited about that. Also this is the all electric Chevy Volt will soon be available nationwide it's currently sold in a few states vote will be available everywhere in August the bolt has an estimated range at 238. Miles on a full charge. Price tag 30000 dollars. And Washington DC principal is trying to bribe her students into cutting down on spring her name is Diana Smith that she has promised a hundred dollars every seventh and eight grader who could stay off their phone or any device for one day a week for the rest of the summer parents though must confirm the task before the kids can cash and not a chance you're mad that no ill. We billionaire you had my back.

