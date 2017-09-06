Transcript for Yahoo shareholders approve sale to Verizon

It's at a sec might Yahoo!'s multi billion dollar merger with Verizon shareholders have approved a nearly five billion dollar deal. Yahoo! and AOL will form a new company under Verizon called well. Yahoo! is the second most popular email service behind Google's Gmail if you have one of these accounts it's expected the company will keep the Yahoo.com. Address. Jeff faces as Amazon has dropped its unlimited cloud storage plan now instead of paying sixty dollars a year for unlimited data users only have two option anyone already signed up for unlimited storage will keep the offer until it expires at a major surprise for fans of Taylor Swift her entire music catalog is now streaming. On all platform yeah after feuding with Spotify apple and others. Over payments to artists swift is back streaming to celebrate her album 1989. Getting ten million in sales worldwide. Does your tech bytes.

