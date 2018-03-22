YouTube to increase number of ads between videos

YouTube plans to increase ad placeents between music videos in attempt to acquire more paid subscribers.
0:52 | 03/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for YouTube to increase number of ads between videos
In today's tech sites YouTube's push for more cases drivers according to Bloomberg the site plans to increase the number of ads have played between. Music videos the idea is to get users to pay for its subscription music service which is expected to launch sometime this year. IBM has unveiled what it calls the world's smallest computer this is magnified photo of the computer sitting on a pile of grains of salt. It reportedly cost less than ten cents a manufacture. The goal is to insert them into products. And there's a new kind of fish in the city scientists have created a remote controlled robot that allows them to study what's going on under water. Its name is Sophie and it's able to capture high resolution images I can reach a depth of sixty feet. And stay under for forty minutes I don't think that's all queued until a big going mountain. Great white each Sophie who were those your tech I.

