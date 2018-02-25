Abu Dhabi hosts international trade show of military drones

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Feb 25, 2018, 5:51 AM ET
A model of a Wing Loong II weaponized drone hangs above the stand for the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corp. at a military drone conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The United Arab Emirates on Sunday opened a stand-alone trade show featuring military drones called the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference, showing the power the weapons have across the Middle East. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The United Arab Emirates is hosting a stand-alone trade show featuring military drones, showing the power these weapons have across the Middle East.

The Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference is being held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Top UAE officials, including Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were on hand for the event, which opened on Sunday.

Among the top companies in attendance was General Atomics, a San Diego-based defense contractor known for its Predator drones. The UAE previously purchased some $200 million worth of surveillance-only Predator drones.

Also on hand was Chinese firm Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group. Defense analysts believe the UAE has purchased weaponized drones from that Chinese manufacturer.

