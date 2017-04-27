Alphabet posts 1Q profit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Apr 27, 2017, 4:27 PM ET
The Associated Press
This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial results, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.43 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $7.73 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $24.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.12 billion.

Alphabet shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $874.25, an increase of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOG

—————

Keywords: Alphabet, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings