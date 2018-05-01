Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston's Seaport District.

The Seattle-based company announced Tuesday that it will bring 2,000 technology new jobs into the city in fields that include robotics, cloud computing and machine learning. The expansion would more than double the current number of workers it has in Boston.

Amazon says it plans to move into a 430,000-square-foot office space in 2021, and promises funding to help train residents for technology jobs.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh both praised the announcement, with Walsh calling it a "tremendous vote of confidence" in the city's economy.

Boston, meanwhile, remains on a list of 20 finalists competing for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters and the estimated 50,000 jobs that would bring.