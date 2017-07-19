Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives

NEW YORK — Jul 19, 2017, 2:43 PM ET
In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, photo, pedestrians walk past a Whole Foods Market, just down the street from the headquarters of Amazon, in Seattle. Amazon, already a powerhouse in books, shoes, streaming video, electronics and just about everything The Associated Press
In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, photo, pedestrians walk past a Whole Foods Market, just down the street from the headquarters of Amazon, in Seattle. Amazon, already a powerhouse in books, shoes, streaming video, electronics and just about everything else, will bind its customers even more closely once it completes its $13.7 billion bid for the organic grocer Whole Foods. Although antitrust lawyers believe the deal will get approved, many customers and experts alike worry about two big companies combining into a bigger one. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Amazon is already a huge part of many people's lives. And its $13.7 billion deal for the organic grocer Whole Foods will likely bind its customers even more tightly.

The acquisition could easily hurt both Amazon's existing rivals and future startups that might one day challenge it. Yet experts don't believe U.S. antitrust regulators will oppose the deal. After all, it doesn't create anything resembling a traditional monopoly.

Instead, it extends Amazon's long quest to make shopping so convenient that consumers often won't even think about stepping away from its embrace. Rather than dominate in market share, Amazon dominates by reaching into people's lives.

The more successful that strategy, the more Amazon can monopolize the attention and shopping dollars of its customers — which, of course, is perfectly legal.