AP FACT CHECK: Gates didn't say Trump would be like Reagan

A story shared widely on social media falsely attributes to Bill Gates a tweet saying Donald Trump would be regarded as "one of the greatest presidents," like Ronald Reagan.

Gates' office says the awkwardly-worded tweet, which misspelled the word "minutes," was not sent out by him. The site that posted the story, departedmedia.com, included only a screenshot of the purported tweet, which also claimed Gates and the president spoke on the telephone for 17 minutes.

In a December interview with CNBC, the Microsoft founder did say Trump had an opportunity to establish "American leadership through innovation." Gates pointed to President John F. Kennedy's rallying the country around the space program and told the CNBC that Trump's administration could get rid of "regulatory barriers."

