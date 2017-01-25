APNewsBreak: Montana Temporarily Blocks Bison Slaughters

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has blocked the impending slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone National Park bison over disease concerns until a temporary home can be found for 40 animals wanted by an American Indian tribe.

Bullock prohibited the transfer of any park bison to slaughter in an executive order obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The January 19 order was not previously publicized.

More than 200 bison have been captured attempting to migrate from the park this winter. Federal and state officials have plans to kill up to 1,300 bison under a controversial disease control agreement.

Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk had said the 40 animals wanted by Montana's Fort Peck tribes faced possible slaughter because the park needs to clear space at the capture facility where they're being held.