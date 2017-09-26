2 baby mandrill monkeys make debut at Los Angeles Zoo

Two baby mandrills, a type of monkey, have made their debut at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The mandrills, a male and a female by different mothers, were introduced to the public Tuesday.

Mandrills are the largest monkey species. The adult males are known for their colorful red-and-blue muzzles. The animals also have red-and-blue rumps.

The babies don't have names yet, but the zoo says they've been playing and exploring their environment.

They were born in August to mothers Clementine and Juliette, who came to LA from a zoo in France.

The babies were born to a first-time father, Jabari, under a survival program that's designed to strengthen the gene pool of vulnerable species.

Mandrills are affected by the loss of their African habitat. They're also hunted for their meat.