California education firm Chegg buys Berlin math app startup

Interested in Technology? Add Technology as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Technology news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Two Berlin math wizards have solved a problem that confounds many a startup company in the German capital: how to build a popular product and sell it for profit within a few years.

Brothers Maxim and Raphael Nitsche have sold Cogeon, maker of the app Math 42, to California-based education publisher Chegg Inc. in a deal worth at least 12.5 million euros ($15 million).

Chegg said in a statement late Wednesday that the Nitsches, who are in their early 20s, will potentially receive a further 10.7 million euros in cash and stock over the next three years.

The Math 42 app, first launched five years ago, offers personalized, automated training for a subject many students around the world struggle with, and for which there is a billion-dollars tutoring industry.