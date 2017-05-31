China postpones portion of cybersecurity law

China is postponing enforcement of part of a cybersecurity law that business groups warn might violate Beijing's free-trade pledges, but says most of its restrictions will take effect Thursday as planned.

Chinese authorities say they need to tighten control over how companies store and use information to protect the public's privacy and prevent crime and terrorism. Companies and foreign governments have complained the law might hamper access to China's technology markets and possibly weaken information security.

The latest version of the law sent to companies says enforcement of measures on cross-border movement of data has been postponed for 18 months to Dec. 31, 2018.

China's official Xinhua News Agency says rules on what counts as important information, computer security standards and other measures will take effect Thursday.