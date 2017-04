In a story April 22, The Associated Press reported that General Motors Co. expects annual sales of electric vehicles to reach 150,000 by 2020 and possibly surpass 500,000 by 2025. Those figures include GM's Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands but not the Baojun brand made by its SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile joint venture, for which it says a forecast will be announced later.