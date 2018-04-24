Committee hits pause on solar project over visual concerns

A regional planning committee has refused to sign off on a proposed solar project in Rutland amid concerns over its visual impact on a neighboring home.

The Rutland Herald reports the commission refused to endorse one of the three 500-kilowatt projects proposed near Thomas Dairy after resident Eileen Coughlin complained because it would have a negative effect on the aesthetics of her nearby home.

Rutland Regional Planning Commission executive director Ed Bove said Monday that Coughlin used photo simulations to make her case.

Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said Monday the town was glad the regional commission "had hit the pause button" on the project because of the visual impacts.

Developer Triland Partners of New Hampshire has been invited to a Tuesday meeting to discuss the project.