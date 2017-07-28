Croatian taxis protest Uber at height of tourism season

Hundreds of Croatian taxi drivers are protesting against Uber services, disrupting traffic at the height of the tourism season in the Adriatic country.

Authorities say protesting taxi drivers have caused a major traffic slowdown Friday outside the main tourism center of Dubrovnik. Demonstrations are also disrupting traffic around the airports in Split and Zagreb, the capital.

Protesters are demanding that the U.S.-based ride-hailing company's app be banned, claiming it has been operating illegally in the country for two years. Croatia's taxi drivers also protested against Uber in June.

The state Croatian TV says the government has asked the courts to rule whether to ban the Uber app.

There are an estimated 5,000 Uber drivers in Croatia. Uber has recently introduced its UberBoat service on the Croatian Adriatic coast.