Czech Foreign Minister: Emails Hacked by Foreign State

The Czech Republic's foreign minister says that his email account and the accounts of dozens of ministry officials have been successfully hacked.

Lubomir Zaoralek says that the January cyberattack was sophisticated and experts believe it was done by a foreign state. He didn't specify the country, but said it was similar to the theft of Democratic National Committee emails.

The U.S. accused Russia of the breach, which Moscow denies.

Zaoralek said that a large amount of data was involved, but he told a Tuesday news conference that no classified information had been compromised.

He said that he believes the attack hasn't affected the ministry's email system that deals with classified data. Zaoralek said that the case shows a need for funding to ensure the country's cybersecurity.