Danish police say no body found inside sunken submarine

HELSINKI — Aug 13, 2017, 6:58 AM ET
The turret of sunken privately built and owned submarine submarine UC3 Nautilus is seen by the side of a salvage vessel during an operation taking place in connection with a criminal investigation, in Oeresund strait near Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Danish prosecutors urged a judge on Saturday to hold in pre-trial detention the owner of an amateur-built submarine, suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of a Swedish woman who had been onboard the ship that later sank. (Jacob Ehrbahn/Ritzau Foto via AP)

Danish police say they have not found the body of a missing Swedish journalist inside an amateur-built submarine that sunk off the Nordic country's eastern coast last week.

Copenhagen police spokesman Jens Moller Jensen says Sunday that investigators uncovered no trace of 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall in the UC3 Nautilus sub, which was raised and transported for investigation Saturday.

Police will now continue to search for Wall in the waters near the island in Copenhagen's harbor where the sub's owner Peter Madsen allegedly dropped her off late Thursday.

Madsen made a last-minute escape from the sinking sub and has denied any responsibility on the fate of Wall. He was arrested Friday on preliminary manslaughter charges.

Moller Jensen said there are indications that the Danish inventor deliberately sank his submarine.