'Darknet' suspect's flashy cars raised eyebrows in Thailand

The neighbors had their suspicions. The young Canadian man had lived an apparently quiet life for nearly two years with his Thai girlfriend in a middle-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangkok.

But the flashy cars he drove stood out.

There was the nearly $1 million metallic gray Lamborghini. There was the Porsche, and then the Mini-Cooper.

The neighbors thought 25-year-old Alexandre Cazes worked in the hotel business. But according to the U.S. Justice Department, he was the mastermind of AlphaBay, the world's leading "darknet" internet marketplace that traded in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods.

Interviews with Cazes' neighbors paint a picture of a young man who displayed flashes of ostentation. He was arrested earlier this month and authorities say he hanged himself in his jail cell.