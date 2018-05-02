Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

HONOLULU — May 2, 2018, 2:29 PM ET
In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcanos Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent could triThe Associated Press
In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater floor at the Puu Oo vent could trigger a new eruption of lava. Officials from the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Tuesday, May 1, 2018 that activity over the past 24 hours could lead to a new breakout on the east side of the Big Island volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say the increased activity Wednesday is associated with the collapse of the crater floor at Puu Oo.

The floor began to collapse Monday, triggering lava to move into a new area of the volcano and causing a series of earthquakes.

There have been about 50 small quakes detected in the area on Wednesday morning alone.

Lava moved down the slope of the volcano and into the Big Island's Puna District. Geologists believe that the magma may have gone under Highway 130, which leads to a popular volcano access point.

Scientists say a new eruption in the area is possible.

Comments