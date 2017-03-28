Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the lack of state oversight of autonomous vehicles in Arizona.

The accident was blamed on the driver of another SUV, but the public might never have known of the crash if it hadn't been widely publicized through social media posts.

That's because Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has left the fledgling self-driving car industry pretty much alone as part of his anti-regulation crusade.

Unlike California, companies operating self-driving autos in Arizona don't need to carry extra insurance or report accidents to the state. Ducey's spokesman says a driver monitoring the self-driving car is all the regulation that's needed.

Police say no one could have avoided Friday's crash.