Expert finds more North Korea links in ransomware attack

SEOUL, South Korea — May 16, 2017, 4:00 AM ET
Stijn Vanveerdeghem, Barry PooleThe Associated Press
As the Friday, May 12, 2017, global cyberextortion attack that held people's computer files hostage slows, authorities are working to catch the crooks behind it, which is a difficult task that involves searching for digital clues and following the money.

A South Korean cyber security expert says there is more circumstantial evidence that North Korea may be behind the global "ransomware" attack: the way hackers took computers hostage was similar to previous cyberattacks attributed to North Korea.

Simon Choi, a director at anti-virus software company Hauri Inc., said Tuesday that North Korea is no newcomer in the world of Bitcoin and it has been mining Bitcoin using malicious computer programs as early as 2013.

Last year, Choi accidentally spoke to a hacker traced to a Pyongyang internet address about development of ransomware and he alerted South Korean authorities.

Researchers at Symantec and Kaspersky Lab also found similarities between WannaCry malware in the latest cyberattack and previous attacks blamed on North Korea.