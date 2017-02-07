Facebook Takes Search Warrant Challenge to NY's Top Court

Facebook has told New York's highest court that it must be allowed to object when law enforcement seeks search warrants for its users' information.

An attorney for Facebook made his case Tuesday before the Court of Appeals in a closely watched case with big implications for online privacy.

Manhattan prosecutors sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.

The Menlo Park, California-based social media company challenged the warrants, but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling it was up to individual Facebook users to fight the warrants.

Facebook argues the warrants' scope was troubling and that it has the right to challenge warrants for users' information.

A decision is expected in a few months.