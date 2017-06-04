Facts muddy Trump's claim that US is cleanest country

President Donald Trump says the United States will still be the cleanest country in the world even as it withdraws from the international climate pact.

But facts muddy that claim.

Data show that the U.S. is among the dirtiest countries when it comes to heat-trapping carbon pollution.

One country that has cleaner air in nearly every way is Sweden.

Figures from the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory show the U.S. ranks second dirtiest in total carbon dioxide emissions — behind only China.

The U.S. is No. 2 in per person carbon pollution among industrialized nations.

In 2014, the U.S. spewed 237 times more carbon dioxide in the air than Sweden did.

Trump recently announced he was pulling the U.S. from the Paris agreement to curb climate change.