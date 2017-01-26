Feds OK Massachusetts Compressor to Help Push Fuel to Canada

Federal energy regulators have signed off on a plan to build a natural gas compressor near Boston that will help push the fuel from Pennsylvania into Maine and Canada.

The Boston Globe reports ( http://bit.ly/2km4kJx ) the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled Wednesday the proposed station in Weymouth, Massachusetts, isn't expected to significantly affect the area's air quality.

The commission says the area has open and industrial land. The 7,700-horsepower station will be designed to blend in.

Houston-based Spectra Energy says the company is happy to receive the permit.

Mayor Robert Hedlund says the town plans to appeal the ruling and may consider filing a federal lawsuit if that appeal is denied.

Local officials have said Spectra must obtain environmental permits, including state permits involving air, water and coastal zone protections.

———

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com