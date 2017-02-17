Germany's Die Welt: Turkey has detained our correspondent

A German newspaper says its correspondent in Turkey has been taken into police custody in connection with his reporting on a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey's energy minister.

Die Welt said Friday on its website that Deniz Yuecel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, went to police offices in Istanbul to face questioning and that his apartment had been searched.

The paper said police accused him of membership in a terrorist organization, misuse of data and terrorist propaganda.

The paper said Yuecel, 43, had reported on emails obtained by the leftist hacker collective RedHack from the private email account of Energy Minister Berat Albayrak and were made available on WikiLeaks. Subjects included influencing public opinion through fake Twitter accounts and the control of Turkey media companies. Other journalists have also written about the emails.

Albayrak is a son-in-law of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt said Yuecel "does excellent work" and that "we trust that fair proceedings will prove his innocence."