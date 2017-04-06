Germany gets criticized by web giants over encryption plans

Germany faces criticism from some of the web's biggest names over plans to weaken encrypted communication and fine social media sites for hate speech.

The Internet Society , which represents tech giants, academia and nonprofit organizations, says giving law enforcement "back doors" to break encryption is a bad idea. Its CEO, Kathy Brown, says encryption was "a vital tool for securing the digital economy, and for creating trust."

Her comments Thursday come as Germany hosts a digital innovation summit for the G-20 countries.

Germany's interior minister has called for security agencies to get powers to break encryption. The government also approved a bill Wednesday that would impose heavy fines on sites that fail to swiftly remove illegal content.

The Internet Society says companies aren't best equipped to judge what is illegal.