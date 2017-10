Google is flying high now, but regulatory scrutiny looms

Is it possible to win so much that you end up losing? That's one question facing Google and some of its tech brethren as they prepare to testify before congressional investigations into Russian meddling next week.

Google continues to pile on billions in ad revenue every quarter. But like its chief rival Facebook, it's being pressured to rein in its hyper-efficient advertising machine.

Google and Facebook dominate the U.S. digital ad market — Google will take 42 percent and Facebook 21 percent of U.S. digital ad revenue this year, according to eMarketer.

But pressure to limit the spread of fake news and curb foreign influence in elections could crimp revenue and raise costs in the future if the companies continue to increase human oversight of their machine-powered algorithms.