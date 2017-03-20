Who's happy, who's not: Norway tops list, US falls

A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth, Americans are getting sadder, and it takes more than just money to be happy.

Norway vaulted to the top slot in the World Happiness Report, released Monday, despite the plummeting price of oil — a key part of its economy. Income in the United States has gone up over the past decade, but happiness is declining and the U.S. slipped to 14th.

Money does matter, of course: The countries at the bottom of the list are desperately poor, and the Central African Republic placed last. But after a certain point it doesn't buy extra happiness, experts say.

Economists calculate the rankings based on income and life expectancy, along with people's feelings about social support, personal freedom, corruption and generosity.