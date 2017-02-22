In hot water: Climate change harms hot spots of ocean life

A new study finds that the six ocean hot spots that teem with the biggest mix of species are also among those getting hit hardest by global warming and industrial fishing.

An international team looked at more than 2,100 species of fish, seabirds, plankton and marine mammals to calculate Earth's six "hot spots" of marine biodiversity, which have the greatest number of different species but not necessarily large populations.

Scientists say these patches of ocean are chock full of food, resources and even potential medicines for people.

But study co-author Andre Chiaradia, an Australian penguin expert, says those places are warming fast and seeing ocean current shifts that hurt the lush life there.

The research appears in Wednesday's journal Science Advances.