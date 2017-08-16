Hyundai unveils new fuel cell SUV with longer travel range

Hyundai Motor says its new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will travel more than 580 kilometers (360 miles) between fill-ups.

The South Korean company said Thursday its second-generation fuel-cell SUV will be launched early next year. If delivered as promised, Hyundai's upcoming fuel cell vehicle will travel 40 percent farther than its first generation fuel cell SUV launched in 2013.

Fuel cell cars, emission-free like pure electric cars, can be refueled in two to three minutes unlike electric vehicles that can take several hours to fully recharge. But the dearth of hydrogen fueling stations is an obstacle.

South Korea plans to increase the number of hydrogen fueling stations from 16 stations this year to 100 stations by 2020 to sharply raise sales of fuel cell vehicles.