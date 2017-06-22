Idaho sequoia in way of expansion to be moved 2 blocks away

BOISE, Idaho — Jun 22, 2017, 3:57 PM ET
FILE -This Nov. 22, 2006, file photo a giant sequoia tree sits next to St. Luke's Hospital in downtown Boise, Idaho. The sequoia tree that was a seedling sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in the yard has become an obstacle to progress. The 98-foot (30-meter) sequoia planted in 1912 that's in the way of the Boise hospital's expansion is being uprooted and moved about a block to city property starting Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Troy Maben, File)

A sequoia seedling that naturalist John Muir sent to Idaho more than a century ago and was planted in a doctor's yard has become a massive tree and an obstacle to progress.

The 98-foot (30-meter) sequoia planted in 1912 is in the way of a Boise hospital's expansion, so it's being uprooted and moved about two blocks to city property starting Friday.

St. Luke's Health System is paying Texas-based tree-moving company Environmental Design $300,000 to move the largest sequoia in the state.

Tree mover David Cox says the sequoia will be the tallest tree the company has ever moved as well as having the greatest circumference at more than 20 feet (6 meters) around near its base.

Cox says there's a 95 percent chance the tree will survive.