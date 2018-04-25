International probe shuts down cyberattack provider

In a major hit against cybercriminals, an international police operation has taken down what investigators are calling the world's biggest provider of potentially crippling Distributed Denial of Service attacks.

Police hailed the success of the operation Wednesday, saying that a joint investigation led by Dutch and British experts and coordinated by European Union police agency Europol led to the arrests on Tuesday of the administrators of the website webstresser.org.

Europol says in a statement that administrators were arrested in Britain, Croatia, Canada and Serbia, the illegal service was shut down and computers and other infrastructure seized in the Netherlands, the United States and Germany.

Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, attacks attempt to make online services unavailable by overwhelming them with traffic from multiple sources.