From Isaac Asimov to Aimee Mann, 'robophobia' plagues humans

Humans have long been fascinated about the potential of robots. And a little worried.

Use of robotics in manufacturing and other sectors is increasing in countries from the United States and China, and robots have long been embraced for a variety of uses in countries such as Japan.

There also has long been "robophobia," stoked by science fiction writers and moviemakers.

As use of "artificial intelligence" programming expands possibilities for robots, some of the smartest humans are raising warnings. Physicist Stephen Hawking once said that "full artificial intelligence" could lead to the end of the human race.

Robotics professor Howie Choset of Carnegie Mellon University is promoting use of robots to boost the U.S. economy. He calls them just the "next generation of tools."

