Italy says G-20 a chance to pressure Trump on climate pact

Italy's premier says that world leaders will keep up the pressure on President Donald Trump to re-think his opposition to the Paris climate pact.

Paolo Gentiloni said Monday the Group of 20 meeting of major countries' leaders, on July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany, would present the opportunity to lobby the U.S. administration.

Gentiloni announced last month at the Group of Seven he hosted in Sicily that Trump wasn't on board with the other participants in supporting the climate pact.

The premier told reporters at a sustainable energy event in Italy that "on the occasion of the next G-20, in two weeks, we will renew the pressure on the U.S. president to review his positions on the Paris climate accords."

Trump declared this month he's withdrawing the U.S. from the deal.