Kaspersky Lab to open anti-virus software to outside review

Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab will open up its anti-virus software for review by outside parties.

The move comes a month after the U.S. government barred agencies from using the company's anti-virus products, citing security concerns.

Kapersky Lab said Monday it will provide the source code of its software — including software updates and threat-detection rules updates — for independent review and assessment.

"Trust is essential in cybersecurity, and therefore trust should be the foundation of any collaboration among those seeking to secure individuals, organizations and enterprises from cyberthreats," the company said. "However, the company also recognizes that trust is not a given; it must be repeatedly earned through an ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability."