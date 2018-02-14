The Latest: Bureau defends Trump's oil and gas drilling plan

The Latest on complaints about offshore oil and gas drilling hearings (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A federal government bureau holding hearings over President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling has defended the plan despite boisterous protests.

Drilling opponents held their own meeting in Hamilton, New Jersey, on Wednesday before a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management meeting began. They're upset the bureau won't allow them to speak at a microphone.

The bureau's chief environmental officer says everyone knows renewable energy is something that should be developed more but "renewables are not going to take the place of fossil fuels immediately."

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the environmental rally by video link before the bureau meeting. He sent a message to the Republican president: "You will not drill off our precious shores! No way!"

4:10 p.m.

Opponents of Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have staged boisterous rallies before the bureau's public meetings because the public isn't allowed to speak at the meetings. The bureau allows people to comment online or hand in written comments but won't allow them to get up at a microphone.

Trump's decision on oil and gas drilling has horrified environmentalists. But energy groups and some business organizations support it.

12:25 a.m.

Cindy Zipf (zihf) of New Jersey's Clean Ocean Action says she understands it's uncomfortable to have to defend a bad idea, but adds, "That's democracy."

The bureau says its chosen format is more effective than formal oral testimony.