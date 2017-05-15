The Latest: Japan Inc. sees no major impact from ransomware

The latest on the global extortion cyberattack that hit dozens of countries (all times local):

5:15 a.m.

A Japanese nonprofit says computers at 600 locations had been hit in the global "ransomware" cyberattack.

Nissan Motor Co. confirmed Monday some units had been targeted, but there was no major impact on its business.

Hitachi spokeswoman Yuko Tainiuchi said emails were slow or not getting delivered, and files could not be opened. The company believes the problems are related to the ransomware attack, although no ransom is being demanded. They were installing software to fix the problems.

The Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center said 2,000 computers in Japan were reported affected so far, citing an affiliate foreign security organization that it cannot identify.

At least one hospital was affected, according to police. The city of Osaka said its home page went blank, although problems had not been detected otherwise.

———

5:10 a.m.

South Korea has been mostly spared from the global cyber chaos that crippled scores of governments and companies in 150 countries.

Director Shin Dae Kyu at the state-run Korea Internet & Security Agency who monitors the private sector said Monday that five companies have reported they were targeted by a global "ransomware" cyberattack. While some companies did not report damages to the government, South Korea was yet to see crippling damages, he said.

The most public damage was on the country's largest movie chain. CJ CGV Co. was restoring its advertising servers at dozens of its movie theaters after the attack left the company unable to display trailers of upcoming movies. Its movie ticket systems were unaffected.

Another government security official said no government systems were affected.

———

5 a.m.

Global cyber chaos is spreading Monday as companies boot up computers at work following the weekend's worldwide "ransomware" cyberattack.

The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear. The initial attack, known as "WannaCry," paralyzed computers running Britain's hospital network, Germany's national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies around the world.

As a loose global network of cybersecurity experts fought the ransomware hackers, in China, state media said more than 29,000 institutions had been infected along with hundreds of thousands of devices.

