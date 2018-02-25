The Latest: Large earthquake rattles tens of thousands

The Latest on the earthquake in Papua New Guinea (all times local):

1 p.m.

Officials are waiting for more information about damage from the magnitude 7.5 quake that hit Papua New Guinea early Monday.

Chris McKee, the acting director of geohazards management for the Papua New Guinea government, says tens of thousands of people live in the forested highlands region affected by the quake, which struck about 89 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Porgera in the Pacific Island nation.

He says there are quite a few reports of the quake being felt strongly.

McKee says the area also is home to oil and gas operations and coffee plantations.

Porgera is the site of a large gold mine that employs more than 2,500 residents. A mine official said on Facebook the quake caused power blackouts and damage.

8 a.m.

A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.5 quake hit about 89 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Porgera early Monday in the Pacific island nation.

Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso says the quake, which had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles), occurred in a rural, jungle area near a mountain range.

It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage. The Geological Survey website had 19 reports of people feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.

He says there is no tsunami danger.