The Latest: Lawmaker wants public debate on climate change

The Latest on a Maine lawmaker's bill protecting climate change beliefs (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A Republican lawmaker in Maine who has introduced a bill that would protect people from discrimination based on their beliefs about climate change says he thinks it's an open question whether human activity is the primary cause of it.

Rep. Larry Lockman's bill would limit the attorney general's ability to investigate or prosecute people based on their political speech, including their views on climate change. It would also prohibit the state from discriminating in buying goods or services or awarding grants or contracts based on a person's "climate change policy preferences."

Peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists say that the world is warming from man-made forces.

Lockman tells The Associated Press there needs to be a "vigorous public debate" on whether human activity is the main cause of climate change.

———

11:20 a.m.

Lockman's bill is scheduled for an April 6 hearing.