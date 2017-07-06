The Latest: NYU student gets 45 days in jail for bird deaths

The Latest on sentencing for slaughtering seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A New York University student who graduated from the prestigious Honolulu prep school attended by former President Barack Obama is going to jail for 45 days for slaughtering vulnerable seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve.

State sheriffs handcuffed Christian Gutierrez and led him away after a judge handed down the sentence Thursday.

Gutierrez and a group of buddies from Punahou (Poo-nah-hoh) School were camping at Oahu's westernmost tip in 2015 when prosecutors say the youths killed at least 15 Laysan albatrosses.

According to prosecutors, the birds were bludgeoned with a bat and machete and shot at with a pellet gun. At least 11 eggs were smashed.

Gutierrez must also pay about $1,000 for his share of restitution for monitoring equipment that was stolen. He must also serve 200 hours of community service.

