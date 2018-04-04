The Latest: Police: Forensic search of YouTube building done

The Latest on a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

A San Bruno police chief says investigators have finished forensic work in the YouTube building where a shooter wounded at least three before killing herself.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told KGO-7 News that authorities have not completed a search of the suspect's vehicle.

He said they have not found a letter or manifesto to explain Tuesday's lunchtime shooting.

Authorities say Nasim Aghdam believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and told her family members that she "hated" the company before opening fire at the company's headquarters south of San Francisco.

Barberini also said there is no reason to believe the shooter illegally obtained the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting.

12:05 a.m.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

Investigators said they don't believe Nasim Aghdam specifically targeted the three victims Tuesday. But a law enforcement official said Aghdam had a longstanding dispute with the company.

The official said investigators believe Aghdam used the name Nasime Sabz online. A website in that name decried YouTube's policies and said that YouTube was trying to "suppress" content creators.

The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Aghdam's father said his daughter was angry YouTube stopped paying for videos she posted on the platform and warned police she might go to the company's headquarters.