The Latest: Prosecutors toss thousands of tainted drug cases

The Latest on the dismissal of thousands of drug cases in Massachusetts because of misconduct by a former state drug lab chemist (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts are moving to dismiss thousands of drug convictions tainted by a former state drug lab chemist who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and falsifying tests.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said Tuesday his office has notified the state's highest court that it will seek dismissal of all but 117 of approximately 7,500 affected cases in the district, which includes Boston.

Conley says many of the defendants in those cases have "significant criminal histories."

Annie Dookhan pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The state Supreme Judicial Court had ordered district attorneys in eastern Massachusetts to produce lists by the end of the day on Tuesday indicating how many of the approximately 24,000 affected cases involving Dookhan they would be unwilling or unable to prosecute if new trials were ordered.

