The Latest: Sunken military ship won't be brought to surface

The Latest on the discovery of a historic sunken ship in California (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship that sank 100 years ago and has sat deep below the water's surface ever since won't be moved anytime soon.

Officials said Tuesday while announcing its discovery that strong currents and an abundance of sediment would make moving the ship too difficult.

The San Francisco-based USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, in Southern California after colliding with a civilian steamship. It now sits 300 feet (91 meters) below the surface.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered the ship last fall during a routine survey.

Cutters based in San Francisco in the late 1800s and early 1900s represented American interests throughout the Pacific. They also played important roles in the development of the Western U.S.

12:45 a.m.

Researchers have discovered the underwater wreck of a U.S. Coast Guard ship that first set out to sea during the Spanish-American War and sunk off the coast of Southern California 100 years ago, officials said.

Officials on Tuesday will share the history of the San Francisco-based ship and pay tribute to its crews — including two members who died in the line of duty.

Researchers with the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also will tell the story of the joint underwater exploration that led to the shipwreck's discovery.

The USCGC McCulloch sank on June 13, 1917, 3 miles (5 kilometers) northwest of Point Conception, California, after colliding with a civilian steamship.