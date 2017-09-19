The Latest: Suspect in killing tracked by live online video

The Latest on the arrest of a man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitive list (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Authorities say a man who had been named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives is suspected of fatally shooting a man and has been caught in California after posting a live video on Instagram.

Dallas police say Los Angeles officers arrested 18-year-old Christopher Gonzales early Tuesday. They say detectives were able to track him down after he posted the live video.

Gonzalez had been one of Texas' Most Wanted after police said he was part of a group of suspects sought in several home invasions.

Dallas police say Gonzalez also is suspected of fatally shooting 54-year-old Horace Davis last year.

Gonzalez was jailed Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

————

9:15 a.m.

A man who was named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives and is suspected in a series of violent home invasions has been arrested in California.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's website said Tuesday that Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez had been named to Texas' Most Wanted list in August. Authorities said he was among a group of suspects wanted for several home invasions in Dallas from October 2016 until February 2017.

Investigators say Gonzalez is affiliated with the Bloods street gang and was wanted by Dallas police on suspicion of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime.