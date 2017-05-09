The Latest: Trump delaying decision on Paris climate deal

The Latest on the deliberations over whether the United States should withdraw from an international climate deal (all times local):

2:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump is delaying a decision on whether to withdraw from the landmark international climate deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the president will not make an announcement on the agreement until after the G7 summit in Italy in the end of May. The White House had previously said a decision would be reached before Trump's appearance at the summit.

A meeting of top White House aides to discuss the agreement had been scheduled for Tuesday. But it was postponed.

Spicer said Trump wants to "continue to meet with his team," seeking advice from both an economic and an environmental perspective as he works to make a decision.

