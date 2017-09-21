The Latest: Twitter to meet with Senate investigators

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia probe (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

The social media company, Twitter, says it will meet with a Senate committee investigating Russia's interference in the presidential election.

The company says in a statement Wednesday evening that its representatives will meet with staff of the Senate Intelligence committee next week.

The committee has been scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media during the election. The panel has heard from Facebook. The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, had said he wanted to hear from Twitter as well to learn more about the use of fake accounts and bot networks to spread misinformation.

Twitter says it has been cooperating with the panel's investigation and is working to strengthen its efforts to combat activities that violate its terms of service.

———

5:50 p.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is seeking information from the White House related to Michael Flynn's stint as national security adviser and about the response to a meeting with a Russian lawyer that was attended by President Donald Trump's oldest son, The Associated Press has learned.

Mueller's office has requested a large batch of documents from the White House and is expected to interview at least a half-dozen current and former aides in the coming weeks. Lawyers for the White House are in the process of trying to cooperate with the document requests.

Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

A person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation said investigators want information on, among other topics, a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that Donald Trump Jr. attended with a Russian lawyer as well as on the administration's response to it.