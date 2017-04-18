The Latest: White House cancels meeting on Paris accords

The Latest on the Trump administration discussions on the Paris climate accords (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A White House meeting where President Donald Trump's aides were to hash out whether to keep the U.S. in an international climate agreement has been canceled.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is blaming scheduling conflicts among some of the advisers who were expected to attend Tuesday's meeting.

She says the meeting will be rescheduled.

The non-binding, international agreement went into effect last November after the U.S., China and other countries ratified it. The pact allows rich and poor countries to set their own goals for reducing the carbon dioxide emissions that are blamed for climate change.

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to withdraw from the agreement, but he has wavered since taking office.

The president's top advisers are divided on the issue.

——

4 a.m.

President Donald Trump's top aides will huddle Tuesday to discuss whether or not the U.S. should remain part of the Paris Climate accord — a global effort to cut down on climate-warming carbon emissions.

Officials will be discussing their options, with the goal of providing a recommendation to the president about the path forward, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity, despite the president's criticism of the use of anonymous sources.

